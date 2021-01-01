Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Slurricrasher
  5. Slurricrasher Reviews

Slurricrasher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slurricrasher.

Slurricrasher effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
23% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
15% of people report feeling hungry
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Slurricrasher near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...