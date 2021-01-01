Loading…

Slurricrasher

Hybrid
calmingenergizing
no flavors reported yet
top effect
hungry

Slurricrasher is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Slurricrasher - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly logo

Slurricrasher effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
23% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
15% of people report feeling hungry
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety

