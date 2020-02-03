ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Smarties

Smarties

A collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam, Smarties is a cross of GSC and Blue City Diesel. Much like the candy, Smarties offers a delicious terpene profile that’s sweet, fruity, and tart. Consumers can expect a great anytime strain that will leave you with a grin without leaving your head in the clouds.

Reviews

2

Lineage

Blue Diesel
GSC
Smarties

