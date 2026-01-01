Smiley Face is a sativa-leaning hybrid (approximately 70% sativa / 30% indica) known for its uplifting, mood-boosting effects and approachable potency, with THC levels typically ranging from 15–22%. This strain features a bright, citrus-forward profile with notes of sweet lemon, orange zest, and light herbal earthiness. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, contributing to its fresh citrus aroma with subtle earthy and pine undertones. The high comes on quickly with an energizing cerebral buzz that promotes happiness, focus, and creativity, making it ideal for social settings or daytime use. As the experience settles, a light body relaxation follows without heavy sedation. Smiley Face is a great choice for boosting mood, reducing stress, and staying productive throughout the day.