Snow Diesel reviews

Avatar for wallyboy
Member since 2015
When I smelled it at Hi Cascade Waldport it reminded me of the first time I heard the word 'dank' referring to cannabis. This was the smell associated with the words "Dank Weed". This is the Dank!! It very well might be the Dank we have all been looking for. Good smoking experience, starts slowly wi...
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Joshsribs
Member since 2015
2.5 Weak high while looking nice and frosty. Its likes a race car with no engine. Should have totally gotten my money back
Avatar for weXsnappin
Member since 2015
Let's start with the smell of this strain , fucking OD. Typical diesel smell, but then you get the over powering nuance of the sweet and sour flavors that comes from this hybrid diesel strain. Smoking it as flowers it has a great sweet taste and smooth smoke. The high is uplifting , heavy , but surp...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for wildphoenix
Member since 2015
Had this in a vape pen and in that form you can lightly taste the diesel but not much else. Super smooth and a creeper high. You feel it in your eyes first then it moves along until your body feels heavy. Does the trick for a daily vape for pain. Doesn't do a whole lot for anxiety.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for LaReynasTrichrom420
Member since 2015
Not bad for an after work toke with friends ,didn't relax me a whole lot but did give me the munch face like you can't believe with a of the gigs 👍👍 if your a sativa lover ,you'll enjoy this with company 😆
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for renescamen
Member since 2015
I like it but feels more like indica than a sativa
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted