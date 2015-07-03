Snow Diesel, bred by House of Funk Genetics, is a hybrid that was developed by crossing an East Coast Sour Diesel clone with a Snow Lotus male. Known for its extreme yields even under the constraints of indoor cultivation, Snow Diesel produces a range of diesel aromas that shift from sweet candied flavors to a dank musky funk. This balanced hybrid conjures a full range of effects that lift your mood, spark happiness, and incite creativity. While it prefers an organic soil mix, the Snow Diesel genetics are stable enough to thrive under any growing conditions.