Avatar for Asoapro
Member since 2019
Only 3 stars because the high doesn’t last very long. The bud looks really pretty—orange and white. Smells pretty good but not fruitful or sweet. Good for those with a low tolerance. Very mild buzz for people with a high tolerance.
Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
Great strain, very relaxing and heavy. Will probably put you to sleep if you smoke too much.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kookla
Member since 2018
Best for sleep
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
Aka Gabriola. Gabby is a strong THC couch locking Indica that will give you the giggles and make you unable to do much. So I should prob get a medal for even writing this review after smoking it. Tyler, The Creator’s “Igor” album dropped tonight and I smoked it with Jordan and Jasmine.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for piercedxangel
Member since 2018
This is, without doubt, one of my favorite strains! Very giggly, lots of pain relief and ZERO anxiety. I first tried it in vape form, loved &amp; recently got the flower, both amazing. The flower was super frosty! I suffer from chronic pain (back/leg/knee), PTSD, severe anxiety &amp; depression and ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ariel.
Member since 2018
My partner smoked this after a nearly 24-hr work shift and immediately felt relieved of their back pain, foot pain, headache, and exhaustion. I even managed to get them to eat dinner before going to sleep. I dont smoke a lot of indicas but it absolutely transformed the evening. Thank u snow monster....
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Batzu88
Member since 2018
THE PERFECT BEGINNER STRAIN! Very relaxing effects. Great body high, with extremely gentle cerebral effects. I am prone to anxiety from weed but can literally smoke 4-5 grams a day with no anxiety. Very unique strong body rush with this strain in concentrate. Will make you sleep like a baby. O...
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JohnDope14
Member since 2017
Acquired a quart &amp; love off the bat the intense aroma😱 Nothing but Sweet £arth &amp; ginger-type fruit. Heavily Indica based effect and so fourth ßut, if you fuck around and mix it with strong Sativa I.e. “Green Crack” the game just changes in a more intense directions 💨🍀👍🏼
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted