Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Monster.
Reviews
37
Asoapro
Member since 2019
Only 3 stars because the high doesn’t last very long. The bud looks really pretty—orange and white. Smells pretty good but not fruitful or sweet. Good for those with a low tolerance. Very mild buzz for people with a high tolerance.
Aka Gabriola. Gabby is a strong THC couch locking Indica that will give you the giggles and make you unable to do much. So I should prob get a medal for even writing this review after smoking it. Tyler, The Creator’s “Igor” album dropped tonight and I smoked it with Jordan and Jasmine.
This is, without doubt, one of my favorite strains! Very giggly, lots of pain relief and ZERO anxiety. I first tried it in vape form, loved & recently got the flower, both amazing. The flower was super frosty! I suffer from chronic pain (back/leg/knee), PTSD, severe anxiety & depression and ...
My partner smoked this after a nearly 24-hr work shift and immediately felt relieved of their back pain, foot pain, headache, and exhaustion. I even managed to get them to eat dinner before going to sleep. I dont smoke a lot of indicas but it absolutely transformed the evening. Thank u snow monster....
THE PERFECT BEGINNER STRAIN!
Very relaxing effects. Great body high, with extremely gentle cerebral effects.
I am prone to anxiety from weed but can literally smoke 4-5 grams a day with no anxiety.
Very unique strong body rush with this strain in concentrate.
Will make you sleep like a baby.
O...
Acquired a quart & love off the bat the intense aroma😱
Nothing but Sweet £arth & ginger-type fruit. Heavily Indica based effect and so fourth ßut, if you fuck around and mix it with strong Sativa I.e. “Green Crack” the game just changes in a more intense directions 💨🍀👍🏼