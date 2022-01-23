Snow Montana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Montana.
Snow Montana strain effects
Snow Montana strain helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
k........5
January 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Solid & Strong strain .. I smoke primarily through a bong and two rips had me skywalking smoother than mike himself.
T........0
March 5, 2022
Sleepy
Tingly
I got an 1/8 of this flower grown by Cookies. It’s scent is very earthy and has a spicy smell to it, in a good way. But, it really does smell like snow to me honestly if that makes any sense lol Only 3 stars because the effects aren’t my favorite. I think the batch my eighth was from might have been low in limonene and linalool which are terpenes they say help with anxiety. I don’t know for sure though because Cookies doesn’t test their flower’s terpenes..
d........e
December 26, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Oh my goodness this stuff is amazing this is the best stuff I've had in a long time I'm not even joking I'm trying to think of what to say about it as I'm writing this that's how good it is it's got me like lifted I smoke a hell of a lot of weed too by the way and I mean a lot I smoked throughout the day daily so I don't have pain in my back from muscoliosis and in my fingers from my arthritis and for my epileptic seizures and my migraines and this is the best stuff I've had ever smoked in a while I also am a DJ and a beat maker and this made me want to just start making beats non-stop I literally just made an over 2 hour long beat I didn't even realize I was still making it that's how good this stuff is it got me so into doing my music I got regular flour for this for $35 and it's the best $35 I've ever spent in a while I'm The smell is very very very apricot and earthy and The taste to me is very earthy and that's actually my favorite type of strand because it makes sense that you would want to smoke some flour that actually taste like a plant and very earthy but yeah I'm really stand right now from smoking this so if this review is weird I'm sorry anyways peace out people I recommend this stuff snow Montana is the best stuff I've had in a long time shout out to cookies.
h........7
October 12, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’m a heavy smoker and this put me on my back. I probably put like a 1.5-2 in the blunt and shared with a friend. Almost greened out. Put me right to sleep though. Super intense, so pace yourself!!
J........3
December 24, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Strong head high and interesting body high. I like it.
J........1
October 31, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
This Strain is a very relaxing potent Indicia Hybrid that has beautiful taste and Immediate blast off! With an earthy but subtle hint of diesel and fruit, this Bud is a top choice for many smokers like yourselves.
E........T
March 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Fiiiiirrrreeee. This shit right here is amazing. Spicy tasting happy weed. Everything I am looking for in a strain. Tastes great, hits hard. A+++Powerzzzup is known for this so I wasnt surprised.
r........q
August 3, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
for some reason, it said sleepy? but man i was laughing my ass off. and was having a great time 10/10