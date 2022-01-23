Oh my goodness this stuff is amazing this is the best stuff I've had in a long time I'm not even joking I'm trying to think of what to say about it as I'm writing this that's how good it is it's got me like lifted I smoke a hell of a lot of weed too by the way and I mean a lot I smoked throughout the day daily so I don't have pain in my back from muscoliosis and in my fingers from my arthritis and for my epileptic seizures and my migraines and this is the best stuff I've had ever smoked in a while I also am a DJ and a beat maker and this made me want to just start making beats non-stop I literally just made an over 2 hour long beat I didn't even realize I was still making it that's how good this stuff is it got me so into doing my music I got regular flour for this for $35 and it's the best $35 I've ever spent in a while I'm The smell is very very very apricot and earthy and The taste to me is very earthy and that's actually my favorite type of strand because it makes sense that you would want to smoke some flour that actually taste like a plant and very earthy but yeah I'm really stand right now from smoking this so if this review is weird I'm sorry anyways peace out people I recommend this stuff snow Montana is the best stuff I've had in a long time shout out to cookies.