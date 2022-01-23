Snow Montana
Snow Montana is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snowcap with Pure Kush. Snow Montana is an exclusive strain from the Cookies brand and is generally regarded as a top-shelf strain. This strain features an average THC level of 22% and may be overwhelming to new cannabis consumers. Snow Montana produces relaxing effects that leave you feeling sleepy and free from anxious thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, insomnia, and stress. Snow Montana features a spicy and earthy flavor profile. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Snow Montana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Snow MontanaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Snow Montana strain effects
Snow Montana strain helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Snow Montana products near you
Similar to Snow Montana near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Snow Montana strain reviews20
Strain spotlight
Snow Montana strain genetics
Snow Montana grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky spade-shaped nugs with an impressive layer of white trichomes.