  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Snowcap
  4. Reviews

Effects

365 people reported 2844 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 48%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 30%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

488

Avatar for savs616
Member since 2016
Loved the high. Super focused and uplifted. It smoked really clean and great as live resin.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Enumclaw2006
Member since 2018
This strain is great! I gives me a real headbandish feel also, which I dig.ill definitely be picking this up again.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Turbobeaner
Member since 2018
This strain gave me energy and made me feel focused and happy.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for Cumulus_Crown
Member since 2018
Love this strain for knocking out my anxiety and making me feel okay with socializing or going out in public. The focus factor is high here, too, but also can get the giggles when appropriate. Always super productive and organized when hitting this. Kills mild pain and never gives munchies, so I can...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Mx1794
Member since 2019
Liked a lot. Good strain.
Avatar for thecubb
Member since 2016
a nice little Cap for in the morning and you don't even need to drink any coffee this strain will do the job my guy!!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
I like it Is it cat piss cross? high times interview with ken esties[ grandaddypurp] said it was catpiss and haze. when I used to get it it always was strong
