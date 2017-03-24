We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Love this strain for knocking out my anxiety and making me feel okay with socializing or going out in public. The focus factor is high here, too, but also can get the giggles when appropriate.
Always super productive and organized when hitting this. Kills mild pain and never gives munchies, so I can...