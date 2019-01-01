ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Somango Widow

Hybrid

Somango Widow

Somango Widow

Coming from Advanced Seeds, Somango Widow crosses Soma’s flavorful Somango with the resinous Early Widow. Somango brings the flavor and bud structure, while White Widow brings forward the potent high and high resin production. Consumers of Somango Widow can expect tropical mango flavors with a blissful high that relaxes muscles and calms spirits. This is a great strain for a calm activity like an evening bike ride.

