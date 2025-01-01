Sonata is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC #7 and Italian Ice. This strain is a sweet and floral treat, with a cake and earthy flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Sonata is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a calming and creative experience. Leafly customers tell us Sonata effects include calming, creative, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sonata when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cresco Labs, Sonata features flavors like sweet, floral and cake. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Sonata typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a soothing sensation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sonata, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.