HybridTHC 22%CBD

Italian Ice

Italian Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a genetic cross of Gelato 45 x Forbidden Fruit. This strain invokes the pleasures of a summer afternoon in Italy with soothing, euphoric effects and a flavor palate of creamy berries, citrus, tobacco, and savory nuts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Italian Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Italian Ice strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Focused

Tingly

Italian Ice strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
Italian Ice strain reviews

January 14, 2021
Looks better than it smokes, it’s a great looking bud feels great too, but it’s a middle of the road hybrid that doesn’t sweep you off your feet either direction, so good for daytime when you don’t wanna be too fried i guess. Daily smoker rating give it a solid 7/10
April 13, 2021
If your looking for a mellow high then this is the bud for you. I was uber focused and relaxed was able to function never got me "lit'. The bud itself looks beautiful i was impressed but it wasn't the high I was looking for.
March 30, 2021
Right out the bag I was met with these beautiful lime green buds, many of them accompanied by some really deep purples that make the golden pistils really pop. The smell really hits you in the face with, in my experience, an earthy sort of smell that finishes sort of sweet. I find myself popping the jar open just to smell it sometimes. All of that left my mouth drooling getting ready to smoke it, my bong packed and lit made for a really pleasant and smooth smoke. My initial impressions of the taste were pretty lack luster, the earthy smell of the weed translates very heavily into the smoke and I found it hard to find the sweetness until the very end. The high itself wasn't very notable as I felt it wasn't very unique to other hybrid strains on the market. But overall very relaxing and it did a good job keeping me focused the worst part being that it left my mouth a little bit more dry than I'm used to so I feel like I have to mention it. I would maybe give this strain a 3 star however the aroma and the appearance are really something amazing I had to give it a 4.
