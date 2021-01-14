stock photo similar to Italian Ice
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Italian Ice
Italian Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a genetic cross of Gelato 45 x Forbidden Fruit. This strain invokes the pleasures of a summer afternoon in Italy with soothing, euphoric effects and a flavor palate of creamy berries, citrus, tobacco, and savory nuts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Italian Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Italian Ice strain effects
Italian Ice strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
Italian Ice strain reviews221
S........y
January 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
m........7
April 13, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
i........s
March 30, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative