Sophisticated Lady effects are mostly energizing.
Sophisticated Lady is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ghost OG and Grateful Breath. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Sophisticated Lady is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sophisticated Lady typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sophisticated Lady’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sophisticated Lady, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sophisticated Lady strain reviews(1)
s........2
February 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
This was smoked with a hybrid of sophisticated lady + gmo. That stain was “ Unicorn Poop”. As an experienced smoker who usually takes a bit of work to be where I want. This did me in in two bubbler pulls. I’ve had regular gmo which is great. This is much better and lasts long!