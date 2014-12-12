ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Soul Assassin OG
  4. Reviews

Soul Assassin OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Soul Assassin OG.

Reviews

42

Avatar for Abbtempted
Member since 2019
Amazing 🔥🔥recommend before watching a movie.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Ginoblio
Member since 2019
My girlfriend smoked this strain, fainted, and got a concussion. Her soul was assasinated to say the lease.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryTingly
Avatar for fourbirds
Member since 2016
this has been a very effective day time pain control for my arthritis and nerve damage, it has also stimulated my appetite without making me overly hungry like many other indica dominant strains. this strain is especially good when paired with another strong pain control strain like larry og.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for c.hill.est.87
Member since 2018
great, great stuff... nothing more need be said. I grabbed the MOHAVE CONCENTRATE of this strain at HERB'N HAVE HAD 7 SURGERIES THIS TAKES PAIN AWAY, Been off pain pills (even Tylenol) for over 5 years...NO PAIN MUST HAVE STRAIN!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OG
more
photos
Avatar for Killakayjay
Member since 2018
I went to one of my fav budtenders and told him I needed a strain that I can smoke while studying. He immediately recommended this strain to help me focus, think clearly and feel energetic. I just smoked a cone of it now and let me tell you it helps me focus and successfully work through my homework...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for cranes
Member since 2019
My head and body are heavy. My back still feels sore after a joint and a bowl of this. Maybe a vague headache. Don't feel very sleepy. Nor overly relaxed, for your average high. Mentally somewhat in a consistently down place. Taste is bad and the (smoked) smell is worse. I had this at two stars bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for azarborpro
Member since 2016
One of if not my favorite OG out there. Always super heady with a nice body kick. this and new glue are probably the cleanest tasting you can find
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mamamarijuana1118
Member since 2018
This is one of the first strains that I tried with my fiance. I don't know if it was because I tried sungrown or if it was just a bad batch but I didn't get high... The taste was like I just drank pine sol. The buds were embarrassing ugly little fuckers that were literally like porcelain marbles. I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings