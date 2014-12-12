Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
this has been a very effective day time pain control for my arthritis and nerve damage, it has also stimulated my appetite without making me overly hungry like many other indica dominant strains. this strain is especially good when paired with another strong pain control strain like larry og.
great, great stuff... nothing more need be said. I grabbed the MOHAVE CONCENTRATE of this strain at HERB'N
HAVE HAD 7 SURGERIES THIS TAKES PAIN AWAY, Been off pain pills (even Tylenol) for over 5 years...NO PAIN
MUST HAVE STRAIN!!
I went to one of my fav budtenders and told him I needed a strain that I can smoke while studying. He immediately recommended this strain to help me focus, think clearly and feel energetic. I just smoked a cone of it now and let me tell you it helps me focus and successfully work through my homework...
My head and body are heavy. My back still feels sore after a joint and a bowl of this. Maybe a vague headache. Don't feel very sleepy. Nor overly relaxed, for your average high. Mentally somewhat in a consistently down place. Taste is bad and the (smoked) smell is worse.
I had this at two stars bu...
This is one of the first strains that I tried with my fiance. I don't know if it was because I tried sungrown or if it was just a bad batch but I didn't get high... The taste was like I just drank pine sol. The buds were embarrassing ugly little fuckers that were literally like porcelain marbles. I ...