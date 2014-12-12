ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Soul Assassin OG
  • Leafly flower of Soul Assassin OG

Hybrid

Soul Assassin OG

Soul Assassin OG

Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.

Reviews

42

Show all

Avatar for LBwreck
Member since 2012
"Most people when choosing their medical marijuana generally find a specific species and experiment with strain variants to find what works best for them. For me, Indica dominance for my nighttime medication needs is generally the species I go fo. Sometimes I do prefer a Indica-dominant hybrid, but ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Alexander68
Member since 2016
I'm more of a sativa smoker and knew it was an Indica-dominant strain, I didn't think I would like it, but after trying this strain out since I've seen some good things about it, I was impressed from the beginning to the end. I picked up the flower through online delivery so I wasn't expecting anyth...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ThaJerm1995
Member since 2014
Great body high and this strain is definitely a relaxant. I was numb from my face to my toes. My mind drifted to positive thoughts and I felt sleepy as a Koala. I slept for 12 hours and woke up feeling relaxed and positive about my day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for dankmugs
Member since 2016
Very euphoric. Smoking on a blunt just about done and I'm tingling & warm. Do not smoke if you got ishh to do, ya hear? Kick back with this
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LBwreck
Member since 2012
smells very OG. woodsy, piny. Very Dense nugs; small, but heavy. calyx to leaf ratio: 8.5 one hit=good flavour, good lung exspansion. tastes like diesel. two= almost tasted kushy. good exspansion, but smooth. slight creeping buzz. three= Im ready
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OGUser uploaded image of Soul Assassin OG
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Lucid Dream, Night Terror OG, Sonoma Coma, Soul Assassin OG, and Americano
New Strains Alert: Lucid Dream, Night Terror OG, Sonoma Coma, Soul Assassin OG, and Americano