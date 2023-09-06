Soul Safari reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Soul Safari.
Soul Safari strain effects
Soul Safari reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........5
September 6, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Purchased a quarter of smalls flower at Trulieve near Pittsburgh. Fresh small tasty buds. Modern Flower Brand. ~27%THCA High in Myrcene, Pinene and Limonene. Tasty smooth smoke. Burns pretty clean. Mostly white ash. Quick Heady high. Whoosh. Cerebral… Then activates you a little, physically. Happy. Moderately Hazy. Relaxation kicks in shortly after the initial effects take hold. A pleasant high that would help with creativity, focus, mellowing out with a movie or book. Could be social, but certainly a little hazy with this. Anxiety was at reasonable calm level. I have PTSD and this certainly has strong potential for usage with that. Dunno about usage for pain. Would need to consume more and report back. Haha I’d say this was a decent pickup for $56 1/4 out the door. I’d pick it up again within a month or two of this purchase.
7........6
May 23, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Definitely a very mellow high. Relaxed. Not very talkative. Appetite enhancement. When i smoke this, it definitely seems more indica leaning than sativa leaning. After smoking, i normally get quiet and just vibe. It helps with stress & depression. Does not seem to help with anxiety but also does not increase it. Good for a chill evening smoke.