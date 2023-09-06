Soul Safari reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Soul Safari.

Soul Safari strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Soul Safari strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

September 6, 2023
Purchased a quarter of smalls flower at Trulieve near Pittsburgh. Fresh small tasty buds. Modern Flower Brand. ~27%THCA High in Myrcene, Pinene and Limonene. Tasty smooth smoke. Burns pretty clean. Mostly white ash. Quick Heady high. Whoosh. Cerebral… Then activates you a little, physically. Happy. Moderately Hazy. Relaxation kicks in shortly after the initial effects take hold. A pleasant high that would help with creativity, focus, mellowing out with a movie or book. Could be social, but certainly a little hazy with this. Anxiety was at reasonable calm level. I have PTSD and this certainly has strong potential for usage with that. Dunno about usage for pain. Would need to consume more and report back. Haha I’d say this was a decent pickup for $56 1/4 out the door. I’d pick it up again within a month or two of this purchase.
7 people found this helpful
May 23, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Definitely a very mellow high. Relaxed. Not very talkative. Appetite enhancement. When i smoke this, it definitely seems more indica leaning than sativa leaning. After smoking, i normally get quiet and just vibe. It helps with stress & depression. Does not seem to help with anxiety but also does not increase it. Good for a chill evening smoke.
3 people found this helpful

