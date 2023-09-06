Purchased a quarter of smalls flower at Trulieve near Pittsburgh. Fresh small tasty buds. Modern Flower Brand. ~27%THCA High in Myrcene, Pinene and Limonene. Tasty smooth smoke. Burns pretty clean. Mostly white ash. Quick Heady high. Whoosh. Cerebral… Then activates you a little, physically. Happy. Moderately Hazy. Relaxation kicks in shortly after the initial effects take hold. A pleasant high that would help with creativity, focus, mellowing out with a movie or book. Could be social, but certainly a little hazy with this. Anxiety was at reasonable calm level. I have PTSD and this certainly has strong potential for usage with that. Dunno about usage for pain. Would need to consume more and report back. Haha I’d say this was a decent pickup for $56 1/4 out the door. I’d pick it up again within a month or two of this purchase.