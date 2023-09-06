stock photo similar to Soul Safari
Hybrid

Soul Safari

Soul Safari is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Malawi Gold x (Northern Lights #5 x Haze) and Face Off OG BX1. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Soul Safari has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Soul Safari is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Soul Safari effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Soul Safari when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Culta, Soul Safari features flavors like lemon, herbal, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Soul Safari typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Soul Safari is a deliciously citrusy strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with colorful hues of gold, purple, and light green. This strain is great for stimulating your mind, enhancing your creativity, and enjoying a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Soul Safari, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Soul Safari strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Soul Safari strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Soul Safari strain reviews4

September 6, 2023
Purchased a quarter of smalls flower at Trulieve near Pittsburgh. Fresh small tasty buds. Modern Flower Brand. ~27%THCA High in Myrcene, Pinene and Limonene. Tasty smooth smoke. Burns pretty clean. Mostly white ash. Quick Heady high. Whoosh. Cerebral… Then activates you a little, physically. Happy. Moderately Hazy. Relaxation kicks in shortly after the initial effects take hold. A pleasant high that would help with creativity, focus, mellowing out with a movie or book. Could be social, but certainly a little hazy with this. Anxiety was at reasonable calm level. I have PTSD and this certainly has strong potential for usage with that. Dunno about usage for pain. Would need to consume more and report back. Haha I’d say this was a decent pickup for $56 1/4 out the door. I’d pick it up again within a month or two of this purchase.
May 23, 2024
Definitely a very mellow high. Relaxed. Not very talkative. Appetite enhancement. When i smoke this, it definitely seems more indica leaning than sativa leaning. After smoking, i normally get quiet and just vibe. It helps with stress & depression. Does not seem to help with anxiety but also does not increase it. Good for a chill evening smoke.
