Soul Safari
Soul Safari is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Malawi Gold x (Northern Lights #5 x Haze) and Face Off OG BX1. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Soul Safari has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Soul Safari is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Soul Safari effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Soul Safari when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Culta, Soul Safari features flavors like lemon, herbal, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Soul Safari typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Soul Safari is a deliciously citrusy strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with colorful hues of gold, purple, and light green. This strain is great for stimulating your mind, enhancing your creativity, and enjoying a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Soul Safari, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Soul Safari strain effects
