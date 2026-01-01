Sour ’98 #1 is a pungent hybrid bred by Top Dawg Seeds, created from the classic pairing of Sour Diesel × Chem ’98. This strain carries the unmistakable sour-fuel terpene profile that fans of old-school East Coast genetics appreciate. The aroma is loud and sharp, blending sour citrus, diesel fuel, and earthy chem funk. On the palate, Sour ’98 delivers a tangy lemon-diesel flavor with hints of herbal spice and skunky gas on the finish. The high typically begins with an uplifting rush that boosts energy and focus before settling into a steady, calming body relaxation without heavy sedation. With its bold sour flavor and classic diesel lineage, Sour ’98 #1 is a great choice for daytime sessions, creative work, or anyone who enjoys strong, old-school gas profiles. If you’ve tried Sour ’98 #1, leave a review and let others know what you think!