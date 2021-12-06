Got this through my local dispensary and the brand was Funky Monkey. Really nice flavor, very earthy. Definitely hits you in the throat a little bit, but it's not too bad. Pretty strong strain so I don't recommend hitting it too hard or too quickly, just take your time with it. The only downside was the brand had a large stem in with the weed. I wouldn't mind if it didn't affect how much weed I'd be getting and at 25 a g, I expect weed and not stems.