Sour Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Banana.
Sour Banana strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Sour Banana strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
h........m
December 6, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
First time trying it. I’m fucked go the point I’m just laughing at the fucking word banana.
s........j
August 2, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Bought at Sunny Side Wrigleyville. I am a very heavy pot smoker, and just a small amount for me toasted. I had a single gram last me for three days. High last a long time got myself.
J.........
November 30, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
1st time trying it. had gotten it from my local dispo, i had been wanting to try it but was unsure. haha. what i got was called sour banana breathe. with my research it is the same strain. but it is pretty good for almost everything in my opinion.
w........s
January 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Tingly
Wowwww . waas going to have a review too high
j........1
November 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Instant euphoria and relaxation ! First time user and regular cannabis consumer.
H........6
April 6, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Got this through my local dispensary and the brand was Funky Monkey. Really nice flavor, very earthy. Definitely hits you in the throat a little bit, but it's not too bad. Pretty strong strain so I don't recommend hitting it too hard or too quickly, just take your time with it. The only downside was the brand had a large stem in with the weed. I wouldn't mind if it didn't affect how much weed I'd be getting and at 25 a g, I expect weed and not stems.
l........1
May 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very intense head high after bong rip, was sitting on the couch thinking is was gonna die😭
K........p
June 1, 2023
Energetic
Focused
First time smoking it, I got a burst of energy to make a gourmet dinner and even clean up after myself which I never do lol it made me very productive to say the least.