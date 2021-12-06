stock photo similar to Sour Banana
HybridTHC 28%CBG 3%
Sour Banana
Sour banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between AJ's Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. Sour banana is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour banana effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour banana when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour banana features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, skunk, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Banana strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Sour Banana strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
Sour Banana strain reviews25
h........m
December 6, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
s........j
August 2, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
J.........
November 30, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy