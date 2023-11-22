Sour Berry OG reviews
Sour Berry OG strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Sour Berry OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
U........U
November 22, 2023
Uplifted
A heady high. I really enjoyed the flavor, though flavor is not my top priority, just a plus. Not really helpful for trying to physically unwind, my stress tension hasn't changed. My head high on the other hand is great. Slows the thoughts. :) This was Sour Berry OG / Broken Pencils by Kushon66
t........9
May 8, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
I bought 4 grams of this strain and I got hash rosin, It's so tasty and I love it. It puts me to sleep after only a half gram dab. 10/10 on this strain.
t........o
May 10, 2025
Focused
Hungry
You know its good when you buy it again on your next trip.
m........1
March 15, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
one of the worst strains I've tried even tho a Indica it makes me paranoid as heck. very anxious my breathing and heart rate get way out of whack. It's not because I'm not used to it I've smoked literally hundreds of strains and some make me paranoid usually a hybrid or Sativa but this is one that even tho it says indica it leans more toward Sativa but if you have issues with anxiety or paranoid this is not the strain for you. I find it's ok if I use another strain with it.
J........8
January 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Great all around. It gives you a pretty nice high. Would definitely smoke/Vape it again!
j........9
April 9, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Best strain ever! It was a very giggly and euphoric high and on it was one of the best times I ever had,highest I’ve ever been with this strain. Would definitely recommend!
f........1
March 5, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Im not good at describing flavors like piney, lemony or gassy but, this weed fucks you up. I love the weeds like Green Crack, Sour Diesel, Jack Herer and Durban Poison. And now Sour Berry OG is one of the favorites.
Z........a
May 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
I ground a 50/50 blend with "Punch Cookies". packed a bowl knowing soon I'll need to take a tolerance break, I hoped I didn't mix for no reason. I started wobbling by the 2nd hit!