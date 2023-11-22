one of the worst strains I've tried even tho a Indica it makes me paranoid as heck. very anxious my breathing and heart rate get way out of whack. It's not because I'm not used to it I've smoked literally hundreds of strains and some make me paranoid usually a hybrid or Sativa but this is one that even tho it says indica it leans more toward Sativa but if you have issues with anxiety or paranoid this is not the strain for you. I find it's ok if I use another strain with it.

