Sour Berry OG
HybridTHC 28%CBG 2%
SBO
Hybrid
Hungry
Energetic
Euphoric
Diesel
Blueberry
Berry
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Humulene
Sour Berry OG effects are mostly calming.
Sour Berry OG potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Berry OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Sour Diesel and Berry OG. It’s pungent and powerful, ideal for evenings and weekends with a tangy, kush palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Berry OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Berry OG strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Sour Berry OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Berry OG strain reviews(14)
U........U
November 22, 2023
Uplifted
A heady high. I really enjoyed the flavor, though flavor is not my top priority, just a plus. Not really helpful for trying to physically unwind, my stress tension hasn't changed. My head high on the other hand is great. Slows the thoughts. :) This was Sour Berry OG / Broken Pencils by Kushon66
t........9
May 8, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
I bought 4 grams of this strain and I got hash rosin, It's so tasty and I love it. It puts me to sleep after only a half gram dab. 10/10 on this strain.
t........o
May 10, 2025
Focused
Hungry
You know its good when you buy it again on your next trip.