This is hands down the best strain I've ever tried. The version of this that I smoked was from Prime Wellness and it was called Sour Blueberry #2. The smell is exactly what you would expect. A strong blueberry smell with hints of gas. When I received this, it was double sealed in a mmj can. After pe...
Prime Wellness Flower:
Just opening the container you can smell a strong diesel scent mixed with fruit. Buds are light green with blueish leaves, and tons of orange hairs. Taste isn’t far behind. Strong diesel taste (which is my favorite) followed by a berry exhale. Top 3 strains of flower for me. ...
Legitimately made an account with leafly just so I could come tell everyone that sex is out of this world with this strain. Bought some and stashed it so that it can ONLY be used before sex. New favorite.
It’s an amazing looking flower and just from looks alone I HAD to purchase lol.
When you open it up you get smacked with smells of diesel and a small hint of a fruity smell (this is pheno #2). The buds are a beautiful blueish/purplish color with small orange hairs and covered in trichomes.
It wa...