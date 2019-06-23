ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Blueberry reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Blueberry.

Avatar for redsox0911
Member since 2014
Fantastic strain. Relaxing but not sedating. It helps a lot with my anxiety and is very uplifting. Also increases my motivation. Overall a very solid medical hybrid. My personal favorite strain.
Avatar for DV215
Member since 2019
This is hands down the best strain I've ever tried. The version of this that I smoked was from Prime Wellness and it was called Sour Blueberry #2. The smell is exactly what you would expect. A strong blueberry smell with hints of gas. When I received this, it was double sealed in a mmj can. After pe...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JohnSteveDough
Member since 2019
Really nice and uplifting strain, had it in a live resin wax form and I have to say this may just be the tastiest strain I've ever had. I'm talking legit sour blueberrys.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CRD22
Member since 2019
Prime Wellness Flower: Just opening the container you can smell a strong diesel scent mixed with fruit. Buds are light green with blueish leaves, and tons of orange hairs. Taste isn’t far behind. Strong diesel taste (which is my favorite) followed by a berry exhale. Top 3 strains of flower for me. ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for astonishingwhale
Member since 2019
Legitimately made an account with leafly just so I could come tell everyone that sex is out of this world with this strain. Bought some and stashed it so that it can ONLY be used before sex. New favorite.
ArousedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Meow420unicorn
Member since 2019
Fruity taste, one of my favs
Avatar for THC_NOT_CBD
Member since 2019
It’s an amazing looking flower and just from looks alone I HAD to purchase lol. When you open it up you get smacked with smells of diesel and a small hint of a fruity smell (this is pheno #2). The buds are a beautiful blueish/purplish color with small orange hairs and covered in trichomes. It wa...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Scrub.a.dubs
Member since 2019
This strain tastes fantastic. I had it as flower from prime wellness. Good uplifted high and very munchie!!! The high didn’t last very long and wasn’t very strong, but still very enjoyable.
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly