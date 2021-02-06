Sour Bobby reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Bobby.
Sour Bobby strain effects
Sour Bobby strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
R........n
February 6, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Great strain. One of the best I’ve ever had from Peake Releaf and nature’s heritage. The smell and taste are both amazing. This a very potent strain. I took one hit and my eyes started to water. Hopefully they will continue to offer this strain.
a........2
August 7, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Had a 1g pre-roll of Sour Bobby by Nature's Heritage...had me on a different planet 😎✌️✌️✌️ helped me fall right asleep with a big smile on my face! Good smelling
G........e
February 26, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
From what I've seen smoking this. Is the effects of a very heavy body high, but when active its a sativa, but if your chilling on a couch it'll lock u down alittle bit. The flavors are more a fruity end with alittle smell of cloreen smell lol but it's 🔥
b........1
January 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Watched this guy grow up . Got mine @ 29 % with a string terp profile. Definitely a watch a movie and chill buzz . Heavy body high
S........h
October 29, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This stain is the perfect night time strain. It helps alleviate my back pain, calms my anxiety & depression. I get the best sleep ever. It’s hands down my Top 3
E........r
July 14, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
I I really enjoyed sour Bobby it was a good relaxing I could sleep very well if you're suffering with anxiety or sleeping disorder it work for me
c........e
September 27, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I have experienced the most constant dopamine boost because of this strain haha it’s a pleasant body high for sure
B........o
Yesterday
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells good , reminds me of my youth . Smokes nice definitely made me chill and relaxed , great weed for pre bedtime smoke. Indica for sure