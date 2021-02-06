stock photo similar to Sour Bobby
Sour Bobby
Sour Bobby is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and Tres Dawg. Not much is known about this strain, but it is believed to produce relaxing effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and calm. Sour Bobby features a pungent diesel flavor profile and smell. This strain can be found in both flower and kief form. We're still learning the details about Sour Bobby - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Sour Bobby strain effects
Sour Bobby strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Sour Bobby strain reviews20
R........n
February 6, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
a........2
August 7, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
G........e
February 26, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly