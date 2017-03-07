ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Candy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Candy.

41

Avatar for ethvn._.skat3s
Member since 2019
It taste like the name lmao
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Stonedsince12
Member since 2018
Great strain, happy vibe. Smells very piny and skunky with some beautiful untouched trichomes and curly orange hairs
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for moonchildd89
Member since 2016
This strain really surprised me on how light and uplifted I felt. Definitely a good day weed. I also felt waves of euphoria and felt more focused. Not so heavy body high but it’s amazing. A+
Avatar for TooFarGon3
Member since 2018
The taste is not good with a wax pen but I’m sure it would be good as just flower. But the high is great if you want to feel relaxed and kinda lazy.
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
A light effect on the body. Not much on the end of body relaxation but my mind is not frustrated or angry at the thing I was just angry about and I feel happy and relaxed mentally. My body more than a deep relaxation is more of a body feels like Jello feeling. It has a great lightness to it as I men...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for marrr
Member since 2016
I'm rating sour Skittles... tastes great..definitely helps me with anxiety, even when my anxiety is real bad.. there are very few strains that help with my anxiety.... awesome strain!!
Avatar for cgwinn1985
Member since 2014
I don't know if I just got a bad batch, but this strain does NOTHING for me. No buzz, it burns really quick, and makes me feel like I just wasted my time and money. Total bummer.
