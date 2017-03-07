Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A light effect on the body. Not much on the end of body relaxation but my mind is not frustrated or angry at the thing I was just angry about and I feel happy and relaxed mentally. My body more than a deep relaxation is more of a body feels like
Jello feeling. It has a great lightness to it as I men...