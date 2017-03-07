ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Candy
  • Leafly flower of Sour Candy

Hybrid

Sour Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

Sour Candy

Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.

Reviews

47

Show all

Avatar for CBDgirl3
Member since 2016
Picked up a strain called sour skittles which I'm assuming is in sour candy's lineage. Sativa strain. Beautiful, dense nug that still breaks apart with ease. It gave me a happy, focused, uplifting high while also providing a great relaxing effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for nico3745
Member since 2015
If you want to be social, I can't think of a better strain to get you into the conversation! This one really surprised me. A couple puffs and I experienced an uplifting wave of optimism that washed over me. I felt happy to absorb other people's thoughts and respond to them with vigor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for TokyoXpress
Member since 2016
I picked this up at The Healing Touch in Los Angeles but they called it Sour Skittles. I'm going to assume it's the same strain due to its distinct Candy, Tropical and Diesel smell. It is definitely a very clean non groggy Sativa strain. I often drink and smoke which sedated me a lot but this strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for ScarletV
Member since 2017
Such a smooth and yummy sativa. It helps calm my c-ptsd symptoms so quickly and effectively. I can focus and complete tasks that are a challenge for me. I feel energized and want to move, which is awesome because I am usually exhausted. I feel so peaceful, grounded and happy on this strain. Also fab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
So although my tastes generally tend to lean a little more towards the Indica side of the Cannabis spectrum, after smelling some Sour Candy Crumble my guy had, I couldn't help but grab a gram of some wax, some indoor flower, and some outdoor flower (All Sour Candy). So the wax was absolutely GREAT....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights #5
Northern Lights #5
More popularLeafly flower for Mandarin Sunset
Mandarin Sunset
More popularLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Diesel
Blue Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Boss Hogg
Boss Hogg
More popularLeafly flower for Pineapple Kush
Pineapple Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Candy

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour CandyUser uploaded image of Sour Candy
more
photos