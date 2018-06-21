Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Lovely, Lovely and more Lovely!!! Just smoked a pre roll, flower from Humboldt Farms. Sativa Heavy Hybrid, in fact on the package it is listed as a sativa. Such a lovely head high, so glad I tried this strain, usually see it in SOCAL as a wax, sold on this flower.
Got 3 of these cartridges free at a 4/20 event this weekend. I was nervous at first because the label said sativa. Sativa and I aren’t friends. So I took a few hits at about 11 am. At first I felt really heady high but now it’s leveled out. My pain is gone and I just feel so relaxed. Amazing strain ...
Not sure about this one. The Sour fruity smell was a welcome start, but the high came on strong, like an indica, really pulling me down. Granted I hadn't gotten a full night of sleep but that was an unusual draw down. I didn't experience any of the paranoia, but after waking from a nap later, I cont...