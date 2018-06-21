ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
centrifugalforce
Member since 2019
Got a pleasant, clear high and a nice break from my menstrual cramps. Was focused and relaxed. One of my favorite highs so far.
ArousedFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Vester2018
Member since 2017
Lovely, Lovely and more Lovely!!! Just smoked a pre roll, flower from Humboldt Farms. Sativa Heavy Hybrid, in fact on the package it is listed as a sativa. Such a lovely head high, so glad I tried this strain, usually see it in SOCAL as a wax, sold on this flower.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Arizontnightmare
Member since 2018
Got 3 of these cartridges free at a 4/20 event this weekend. I was nervous at first because the label said sativa. Sativa and I aren’t friends. So I took a few hits at about 11 am. At first I felt really heady high but now it’s leveled out. My pain is gone and I just feel so relaxed. Amazing strain ...
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
ladydonna
Member since 2018
Its a must have ...sweet in aroma and taste. It melts pain and stress away. Completely uplifting. Great for any wake and bake...
HappyUplifted
Justarandomperson
Member since 2018
Not sure about this one. The Sour fruity smell was a welcome start, but the high came on strong, like an indica, really pulling me down. Granted I hadn't gotten a full night of sleep but that was an unusual draw down. I didn't experience any of the paranoia, but after waking from a nap later, I cont...
RelaxedSleepy
guccijrdn
Member since 2018
Really helps with relieving my stress :)
GigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
jennyT76
Member since 2017
very nice, I love long time
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
THeCannasseur
Member since 2014
Very Uplifting
CreativeGigglyUplifted