Sour Chillz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Chillz.
Sour Chillz strain effects
Sour Chillz strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
i........s
February 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Very pleasantly surprised by this strain. It's the first strain in a while to trigger my anxiety, but it was not unmanageable and soon turned into a more euphoric state that ends with a calm energized buzz. My thoughts were all over the place but I was able to get things done still. I like high energy strains and this hit harder than any sativa I've had in recent memory and made me ask myself: what tolerance?
N........i
March 2, 2022
Tastes great, buzzy high , euphoric , giggly
b........8
September 6, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Anxious
This was labeled as Sativa at the dispensary I go too. I didn't get the head high Sativas give me The body high was pretty noticeable. I ended up just being couch locked for most of the day. It really is 50/50 hybrid. For those that want a balanced high or are new to the scene it might be something they want to try. As for me, indica gives me anxiety so I only look for sativas. Oh yeah, the munchies were unbearable for me.
A........3
August 16, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Not overpowering, instant energizing high. Smooth piney taste with a hint of lemon. Perfect for a day of chores.
K........o
July 23, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
It's ok but made me a little dizzy kept me awake! I have MS so I got stuff done!
j........n
September 10, 2023
Focused
Anxious
Not a fan of the taste but pretty great high. Felt productive and not too relaxed.
a........s
August 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Beautiful nugget. Very light and easy smoke. Easy to hit, and very tasty. Light pine flavor, and instant feelings.
k........l
December 22, 2023
Tingly
Anxious
Dizzy
After a few puffs, I started seeing white noise and was in and out of consciousness. Mind you, I didn’t eat and I was drinking… so, maybe that was the issue. But whatever it was, that scared the shit out of me lol. Im scarred.