This was labeled as Sativa at the dispensary I go too. I didn't get the head high Sativas give me The body high was pretty noticeable. I ended up just being couch locked for most of the day. It really is 50/50 hybrid. For those that want a balanced high or are new to the scene it might be something they want to try. As for me, indica gives me anxiety so I only look for sativas. Oh yeah, the munchies were unbearable for me.