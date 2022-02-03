stock photo similar to Sour Chillz
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%
Sour Chillz
Sour Chillz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour D with Chem D. This weed strain is believed to promote balanced feelings. Consumers who have smoked Sour Chillz say this strain makes them feel calm and euphoric. When consumed in large doses, Sour Chillz may activate anxiety in some people. The flavor of this strain is sour with diesel and chemical undertones. Sour Chillz is 22% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced THC consumers. This strain was originally bred by Capulator.
Sour Chillz strain effects
Sour Chillz strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Sour Chillz strain reviews12
Sour Chillz grow information
According to growers, Sour Chillz flowers into bright green budlets with orange hairs and dark green throughout.