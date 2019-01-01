Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Rare Dankness Seed Bank comes Sour D*OG, a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Rare Dankness #1. This flavorful strain offers a diesel gas scent that permeates your surroundings, while a strong OG Kush flavor awakens your senses. Give Sour D*OG a shot next time your body needs a little love and your mind is ready to explore.