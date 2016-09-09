Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
