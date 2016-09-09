ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sour Dream

Calculated from 125 reviews

Sour Dream

Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

794 reported effects from 92 people
Happy 67%
Euphoric 67%
Uplifted 60%
Energetic 56%
Creative 44%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

125

Avatar for Prof_Zeitgeist
Member since 2014
Good stuff. Smoked some, lost the bowl. Waiting to come down so i can find the bowl again.
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Just picked up and was surprised by the high I got. It smokes smooth and the high is even smoother. Drops you in some giggle fits and some longs conversations. Very social, functional, and fun high. Highly recommended if you want to uplift your day and go out and do something.
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for NoahDakota
Member since 2011
Very good weed, I would love to try this Strain again sometime. It keeps you floating, and keeps you in a great mood. Very euphoric high, its very relaxing, while being very energizing. I recommend this Strain to anyone who has Migraines, Insomnia, Pain, and Lack of Appetite. Highly recommend...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for SurrealDaniel
Member since 2014
This strain is great to alleviate my IBS and also a great appetite stimulant. Strong diesel taste intially but upon exhale you can taste the sweet tones from its Blue Dream parent.
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MegaMan
Member since 2013
I got Sour Dream in Vancouver BC and vaporized it. This bud has a great smell and taste to it. It provides a pleasant but intense sativa high. I felt very uplifted and euphoric right away. It gave me a racing heart but not in an anxiety inducing way, which I'm prone to. The peek high is not tha...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

Sour Diesel
Blue Dream
Sour Dream

Photos

