I really love this strain, it’s a great hybrid all around makes you feel in a great happy mood a bit energized you can get things done if you really want to and have to but the stoney behind the eyes feeing is deffinetly there so over smoking will cause couch lock! Helps my chronic body pain and PTS...
This strain is actually Soma's New York City Diesel crossed with B.O.G.'s Sour Bubble by B.O.G. He mentioned it in the Pot Cast at minute 28 if you want to double check Leafly editors!
Currently trying some out and it's very heady, racy stuff. Not mind numbing but definitely euphoric. The pheno I h...
Sour Dubble has made its place into a strain I need to always have on hand, usually the first I go to everyday.
First off, the terpene profile is out of this world! Perfect sour diesel, hint of pine and so pungent, even the smoke from it is heavenly.
Second, the high is what I consider to be THE pe...
Thoroughly enjoyed this strain from the unique flavor to the very strong buzz. Starting out with an extremely strong head high that is similar to some of my first times getting high. Very animated like the world is going by like the reels of a movie with flashes of red and blue similar to wearing ...