stock photo similar to Sour Glue
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Sour Glue
Sour Glue is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and GG4. This strain is known for its delicious flavor that is sweet, sour, and has a mellow finish of diesel. Sour Glue gives a heavy head high that will have you feeling euphoric from the very first hit. This strain is best smoked when you're at home with nothing to do, as the effects will eventually have you "glued" to the couch. Because of Sour Glue's potency, only consumers with a high THC tolerance should smoke this strain. Sour Glue buds are small and dense, with frosty trichomes and thick brown hairs. Medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Glue strain effects
Sour Glue strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Glue products near you
Similar to Sour Glue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Sour Glue strain reviews14
Read all reviews
o........1
May 24, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
J........y
February 3, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
S........s
November 18, 2020