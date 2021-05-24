I haven't smoked sour glue in well over a year, but this strain remains my favorite. I think about it pretty often even though it's been so long. It opens up a psychedelic headspace that I have not been able to achieve with many other strains. The pheno I had all that time ago was gorgeous and unique. It looked like if pine trees had palm leaves and the smell was enough to make me giddy like I was a happy kid again. I don't know if I'll ever find another bag of weed that was as perfect as my 8th of sour glue, but I will not stop looking. Best. Strain. Ever.