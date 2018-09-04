ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Grape reviews

137 people reported 1293 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 35%
Stress 52%
Pain 44%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 37%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

JloSmokey
2014
Great even high, good for evening social events.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
riverbendranch2
2018
LOVE! Euphoric, giggly, relaxed :-)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Babyslattt
2019
Pretty middle as in terms of fruity and sour. Nice smoke feeling too. Smokes perfect up until the roach
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
tibocub
2017
the taste is Nice bute not realy the kind of weed taste i love, we can smell a lot the grape but it taste more the sour diesel than the gdp. whene i smoked it, i felt in first realy High, realy good High and 30 min later i was like total couchlock with the strong indica effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Cambrose327
2019
As I am learning new strains, I came across Sour Grape. Was definitely my favorite bud for a while. Has almost a pungent earthy taste with a sweeter after taste. The effects come on smoothly and then the fun begins. Anxiety and depression go away and out comes the social butterfly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
bluntcough
2019
Got 2 gs of some sour grape shatter. My girlfriend and I both agree that it’s very uplifting, and is also a great strain for relieving anxiety. The taste is honestly one of the best out of the few strains of wax that we have tried. 🍇🍏
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
chiefA.S
2019
Get ready to munch.
Get ready to munch.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy