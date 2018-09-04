We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
the taste is Nice bute not realy the kind of weed taste i love, we can smell a lot the grape but it taste more the sour diesel than the gdp. whene i smoked it, i felt in first realy High, realy good High and 30 min later i was like total couchlock with the strong indica effects
As I am learning new strains, I came across Sour Grape. Was definitely my favorite bud for a while. Has almost a pungent earthy taste with a sweeter after taste. The effects come on smoothly and then the fun begins. Anxiety and depression go away and out comes the social butterfly.
Got 2 gs of some sour grape shatter. My girlfriend and I both agree that it’s very uplifting, and is also a great strain for relieving anxiety. The taste is honestly one of the best out of the few strains of wax that we have tried. 🍇🍏