ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Grape
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Grape

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 196 reviews

Sour Grape

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 196 reviews

Sour Grape
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

137 people reported 1293 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 35%
Stress 52%
Pain 44%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 37%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

196

more reviews
write a review

Find Sour Grape nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Grape nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More focusingLeafly flower for Lemonhead OG
Lemonhead OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
More energeticLeafly flower for Mango Tango
Mango Tango
More arousingLeafly flower for Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie
More popularLeafly flower for Cotton Candy Kush
Cotton Candy Kush
More gigglyLeafly flower for Blue Dream
Blue Dream
More creativeLeafly flower for Pineapple
Pineapple
More energetic
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
User uploaded image of Sour Grape
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Grape

Products with Sour Grape

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Grape nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes
The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes