Sour Jealousy Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Jealousy Auto.
Sour Jealousy Auto strain effects
Reported by 58 real people like you
Sour Jealousy Auto strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Jealousy Auto reviews
S........n
October 4, 2025
Love this resin producing monster! I grew this beast for the first time and was amazed with the frostiness Fast Buds bred into her. In my small grow, I got 2.5 oz from one plant. The smoke is earthy and definitely sour. I save every bit of this strain for hikes and biking trips. No couch lock...just energetic feelings the whole time.
j........4
June 20, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Sour Jealousy Is One Of FB’s Newer Strains… In Was Not So Much Sour, Than Sweet & Earthy… Maybe Some Pepper. She Was On The Taller Side w/Heavy Lateral Branching. She Took Me Me Almost 13 Weeks To Finish. Although Looking Ready To Harvest Around 10. A Very Energetic Strain With A King Kong Munchies Factor. Not The Strongest… But The Duration Easily Lasted 5-6 Hours.
s........s
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Sour Jealousy Auto by Fast Buds is a sativa-dominant strain that provides an energizing and creative high, perfect for daytime use. The euphoric effects are accompanied by a pleasant sense of happiness, making it ideal for social activities or creative projects. The flavor profile includes earthy, sour, and floral notes, offering a refreshing and distinct taste. Medicinally, it is effective in managing depression, stress, anxiety, and fatigue, providing a well-rounded relief for various conditions
g........3
June 21, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Best Sativa around gives you an energetic high so much so you will be caught up in the euphoria of this strain. Perfect daytime smoke .
m........r
May 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Dry mouth
I'm extremely impressed on how big and beautiful these girls are growing, their super resilient to topping with a fat frosty nug appeal. My tent smells like terpy lemon gassyness with some surprising purple notes.
t........3
June 20, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Dry eyes
I'm in the Southern part of the US & found a little daily LST & Sour Jealousy will just keep growing monster buds! SJ is definitely impressive in size but also terp profile with a tent full of sour but sweet frosty nugs.
A........0
June 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
A few hits of this and your depression goes away. What were you worried about before?? Exactly, nothing
a........2
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Taste like they are earthy, sour, and floral with energizing, creative, and happy feelings that melts away the stress of life, this will be a must to regrow. Heavy producer