Sour Jealousy Is One Of FB’s Newer Strains… In Was Not So Much Sour, Than Sweet & Earthy… Maybe Some Pepper. She Was On The Taller Side w/Heavy Lateral Branching. She Took Me Me Almost 13 Weeks To Finish. Although Looking Ready To Harvest Around 10. A Very Energetic Strain With A King Kong Munchies Factor. Not The Strongest… But The Duration Easily Lasted 5-6 Hours.

