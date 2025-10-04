Sour Jealousy Auto
Sour Jealousy Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Jealousy Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Jealousy Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a tall, high-yielding plant ideally-suited to warmer environments and mild nutrients that can produce up to 29% THC. Sour Jealousy Auto offers consumers energizing, creative, and happy effects; medical patients dealing with depression may benefit. The primary notes in Sour Jealousy Auto’s palate are earthy, sour, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Jealousy Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Jealousy AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Jealousy Auto strain effects
Sour Jealousy Auto strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Jealousy Auto products near you
Similar to Sour Jealousy Auto near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—