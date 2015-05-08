ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Poison reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Poison.

Avatar for eggertpatrick
Member since 2017
I am dumb high after a 2 gram blunt
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KRSBudz
Member since 2018
Sour Poison has been added to the archive. Very pungent, potent &amp; pleasing. No edginess like you would get from a pure sativa. Very mellow; yet uplifting.
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for doobwalker
Member since 2015
I know this one as Durban Sour. Or at least that's what the local dispensary is selling it as. Either way, HELLLLLOOOO NURSE! This takes all the energy of Durban and combines it with that slightly psychedelic effect Sour Diesel can give to create what is probably the most tippy weed I've ever had. T...
EnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for EarlyGirl419
Member since 2016
I really like this Sour Poison. Got it on the low for $30 1/8 from The Jazz Club in Detroit. Shout out to Emmie, the bud-tender, who served me up with a nice smile. It's a pretty green and orange flower. Tastes sweet and earthy with diesel undertones. Relaxation kicks in nicely after a cough or...
Avatar for kmccloud
Member since 2015
very good for anxiety. as you come down the nice body buzz is still there to help ease into relaxation.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted