I know this one as Durban Sour. Or at least that's what the local dispensary is selling it as. Either way, HELLLLLOOOO NURSE! This takes all the energy of Durban and combines it with that slightly psychedelic effect Sour Diesel can give to create what is probably the most tippy weed I've ever had. T...
I really like this Sour Poison. Got it on the low for $30 1/8 from The Jazz Club in Detroit. Shout out to Emmie, the bud-tender, who served me up with a nice smile.
It's a pretty green and orange flower. Tastes sweet and earthy with diesel undertones. Relaxation kicks in nicely after a cough or...