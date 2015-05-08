ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 21 reviews

Sour Poison

Sour Poison

Sour Poison is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Sour Diesel and Durban Poison genetics. The sweet, earthy aroma invites you to get closer, while the interplay of pine, berry, and diesel flavors of Sour Poison bring an energetic and uplifting rush that motivates the mind. The euphoric effects of Sour Poison settle into relaxing laziness as the buzz tapers.

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Poison

