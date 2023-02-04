Sour Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Runtz.
Sour Runtz strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Sour Runtz strain helps with
- 83% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........d
February 4, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Settles you in nicely. Floral and sweet. Feeling tingly and warm. Perfect strain for watching a movie and having a cuddle. Forgot how good American Beauty is.
m........1
May 25, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
potent but present high
b........4
June 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Loved it kept me like energized but still high
g........c
February 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Man, I think I just found my favorite weed. I’m fully relaxed , I’m calm, munchies, arose, Many more.
g........4
March 4, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Dizzy
Got two oz amazing crazy mix strain got this off being curious I say money well spent I'm from NY so we know sour good one with. This Strain
J........7
January 7, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
One of those strains that really keeps you clear headed while you ponder on deep stupid stuff. Felt more relaxed than most strains
g........0
January 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Really good flower pry gonna be one my go to strans!!
l........2
February 26, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
An amazing strain high in Caryophyllene. Wonderfull taste with a heavy buzz to follow. all in all a great daytime strain even though it is an indica dom.