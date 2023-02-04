Sour Runtz
Sour Runtz
SRZ
Hybrid
Relaxed
Happy
Creative
Honey
Apricot
Apple
Sour Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Sour Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and Runtz. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sour Runtz strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Sour Runtz strain helps with
- 83% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Sour Runtz strain reviews(19)
t........d
February 4, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
June 5, 2023
June 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Tingly