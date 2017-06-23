Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Happy / Horny / Euphoric / sensitive
This strain boosted my mood and increased my sex drive. It made me more sensitive to touch and somewhat decreased my anxiety. The increased libido is important to me because my sex drive is artificially low because I’m taking anti depressants for anxiety. So fa...
Today I am reviewing Strawberry Sour Diesel cultivated by High Integrity Caregivers. Strawberry Sour Diesel is a 50/50 hybrid the thc levels are between 26% and 28% and CBD 4%. It has a sweet fruity gas scent, the taste, however, is almost like a strawberry milkshake only with a hint of a fuel tas...