Avatar for kingpen13
Member since 2014
Hard to finish a joint, too much resin
Avatar for Pixxiewizzard
Member since 2018
Meh it was okay. It doesn’t last long, but the high comes with a punch. But the crash made me tired as hell.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Outstanding smell. 5/5 taste, this is a really good strain for any kind of stress whatsoever. Breaks up so nice and tasty.
Avatar for alyawesome242
Member since 2018
Happy / Horny / Euphoric / sensitive This strain boosted my mood and increased my sex drive. It made me more sensitive to touch and somewhat decreased my anxiety. The increased libido is important to me because my sex drive is artificially low because I’m taking anti depressants for anxiety. So fa...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for MichaelCera420
Member since 2018
This strain is so strong, one bong rip had me and my wife off our asses! Very fun and positive. I feel very lazy and will only do something if driven. Major munchies as well.
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for DocGreenhaze
Member since 2018
Today I am reviewing Strawberry Sour Diesel cultivated by High Integrity Caregivers. Strawberry Sour Diesel is a 50/50 hybrid the thc levels are between 26% and 28% and CBD 4%. It has a sweet fruity gas scent, the taste, however, is almost like a strawberry milkshake only with a hint of a fuel tas...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CatherINFP
Member since 2016
Sweet strawberries and cream are what I imagine when inhaling this beautiful strain. Uplifting, energetic and zero anxiety. Great wake n bake.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed