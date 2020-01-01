ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sour StrawburieD
Hybrid

Sour StrawburieD

Sour StrawburieD from Twenty20 Mendocino Seeds crosses Sour Diesel and Strawberry Kush (the Island Mountain cut). The Strawberry Kush genetics add a resilience to the outdoors, while Sour Diesel is a timeless classic that brings bigger yields and a faster flowering time. Consumers can expect a rich, fruity, and earthy terpene profile and a high that will help you wind down in the evening after a hard day of work.

 

Lineage

Strawberry Kush
Sour Diesel
Sour StrawburieD
Gran Champagne
child

