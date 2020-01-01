Coming from Twenty20 Mendicino Seeds, Gran Champagne is a cross of Mimosa and Sour StrawburieD. With lime green buds and wispy orange pistils, this great strain has delicious citrus and strawberry notes with a deep gassy undertone. Expect to cough as you drift off into a kushy bliss with eyes glazed over and a focus on food.
