  3. Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Tangie.

Effects

416 people reported 2833 effects
Happy 54%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 44%
Euphoric 43%
Relaxed 36%
Depression 33%
Stress 32%
Fatigue 19%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

538

Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
This ia a good one it has a lot of different taste and smell sometimes its like peppery with a hint of Pinapple and sometimes it sweet and earthy with a hint of orange and trust me the sour is all in this it has a strong head high but wont make you sleepy its good to relax and watch a movie with
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for HempCannaGirl
Member since 2020
Awesome taste no bad after taste
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for _Dee_
Member since 2020
I really liked this strain! It really helped me with my body pain &amp; my anxiety. I enjoyed the pungent citrus &amp; sweet taste &amp; smell. I gave it a 4 stars because I had a slight dry mouth, nothing too crazy though! I overall would smoke it again :)
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Woundheir
Member since 2016
Its not bad, but had no real medical benefits. The high was mediocre &amp; vape was harsher than most. There's just better options out there.
Avatar for omarrodz17
Member since 2020
This strain makes me feel happy and energized every time. Nice orange look on top and pale green in the middle of the bud with smoky smell. The flavor is citric.
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rambo447
Member since 2016
Great strain to start the day.! Gets on my toes in the morning.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Hstowers
Member since 2020
The best smelling I have tried so far.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative