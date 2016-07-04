We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 54%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 44%
Euphoric 43%
Relaxed 36%
Depression 33%
Stress 32%
Fatigue 19%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%
Reviews
538
jmelonyc
Member since 2015
This ia a good one it has a lot of different taste and smell sometimes its like peppery with a hint of Pinapple and sometimes it sweet and earthy with a hint of orange and trust me the sour is all in this it has a strong head high but wont make you sleepy its good to relax and watch a movie with
I really liked this strain! It really helped me with my body pain & my anxiety. I enjoyed the pungent citrus & sweet taste & smell. I gave it a 4 stars because I had a slight dry mouth, nothing too crazy though! I overall would smoke it again :)