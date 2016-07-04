ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

416 people reported 2833 effects
Happy 54%
Uplifted 52%
Energetic 44%
Euphoric 43%
Relaxed 36%
Depression 33%
Stress 32%
Fatigue 19%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Okay I smoked a few bongs rips of this, and my girlfriend was completely toasted like the meatball sub at Subway. Honestly, roasted like a Jetpuffed Marshmallow. Seriously baked like an apple pie on July 4th, with fireworks blasting overhead. It was extremely patriotic. Entirely cooked.
Fantastic Motivator, I was having a hard time just getting through the day trying to make the right decisions, I just couldn't decide on anything or felt like procrastination was all I could do. I took a few hits and after two fresh -"bands" song came on I knew exactly what to do and the biggest gri...
This tastes like orange🍊koolaid in pixsy-sticks. After the orange zing coats your tongue, the diesel in this line will shoot ➳ you sideways. However, it will settle into a talkative and creative high.
🐸🍊 Sour Tangie has a killer creative buzz and it's flavor and smell are AMAZING! Probably the strongest citrus smell I have ever encountered with any strain. I like this more than Tangie, Kosher Tangie and Sour Diesel. The high is the right kind of sativa balance I love. Whoever decided to bring t...
Tasty strain, smells great, looks great, nice big fluffy buds that broke down very nicely. The taste is nice, I thought it would be a bit more citrus but that is a minor quibble. The high is really amazing, almost LSD like the first few times you vape this strain, then you adjust and the high is g...
Lineage

East Coast Sour Diesel
Tangie
Sour Tangie
Sour Star Head
Citrus Punch
Strains With a Patriotic Streak
Strains With a Patriotic Streak
7 Freshly Harvested Cannabis Strains in Washington State
7 Freshly Harvested Cannabis Strains in Washington State
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016

