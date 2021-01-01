Sour Tropicana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This unique cross produces a flavor profile featuring sour lime, diesel fuel and spiced oranges. Sour Tropicana produces buds that are small and violet. Growers say this strain produces an above average yield.
Strain Details
