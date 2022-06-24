Got some of this from my neighbor, have been looking for a better sativa strain, and this stuff makes you feel like you're 5 pounds and your hands fly away. Smokes a lot smoother than other strains I've had and after just 2 hits I'm doinked outta my brain (granted I am a total lightweight and have only smoked about 10 bowls in my life). Definitely recommend if you wanna feel what it's like for your insides to become a misty bamboo forest and holy shit i lost track of what I was writing. holy shit LMAO it kicked in here 100/10 try this