Sour Z strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Energetic

Sour Z strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression

June 24, 2022
Superrrr loud I'm stoned af writing this😂😂
6 people found this helpful
December 11, 2021
This strain made me super uplifted. great for watching a goofy show, or just laying there, relaxing and enjoying the here and now.
5 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
very high
4 people found this helpful
January 6, 2023
Got some of this from my neighbor, have been looking for a better sativa strain, and this stuff makes you feel like you're 5 pounds and your hands fly away. Smokes a lot smoother than other strains I've had and after just 2 hits I'm doinked outta my brain (granted I am a total lightweight and have only smoked about 10 bowls in my life). Definitely recommend if you wanna feel what it's like for your insides to become a misty bamboo forest and holy shit i lost track of what I was writing. holy shit LMAO it kicked in here 100/10 try this
2 people found this helpful
March 3, 2023
overall great strain all around. flavor and effects were nice. the fruity candy ish flavor is extremely pleasant. would get again.
1 person found this helpful
March 7, 2023
This is a really good strain it made me feel relaxed, happy, and uplifted. The smell is ver sweet and pungent and potent. When you take a big whiff off it it’s very strong. It only took me a couple hits to hit. I feel very calm after smoking it and it was an very enjoyable high. I’m high on it rn. It feel great it makes me very lazy. I also feel unaltered, it makes anxiety and stress go away. This strain is very good. I would very much recommend trying this
1 person found this helpful
December 5, 2021
It smells like a tropical version of nyc diesel. taste like sour lime syrupy hints of pine and diesel. very uplifting with relaxation and spaciness a good pain relieving effect and IBS relief. Def an addictive herb to treat ailments. Wish I purchased more than an 8th.
1 person found this helpful
August 19, 2023
not bad, I’d say somewhere in the 70% sativa range. Not too racey or stimulating, tapers off into a nice body buzz with relaxation so large doses may leave you on the couch thanks to the Afghani parent. Phenotype noticeably smelled of sweet lemon vanilla candy with fuel and sweetness. Nice, round, dense nugs that broke up into a surprising amount.
1 person found this helpful

